One arrest made in Pansey homicide

A woman faces capital murder charges as part of the homicide investigation stemming from a shooting in Pansey.

Cierra Lushanda Goodson, 34, was arrested and charged with capital murder, according to a Tuesday news release from Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

The statute in the formal charge indicates the alleged murder took place during a robbery. No bond has been set for Goodson.

Hardy Lynn Gray was shot at a home on Billy Cherry Road in Pansey and was found Monday morning after he did not report to work. Investigators responded to the home around 8 a.m. Monday.

Investigators are still actively working on the homicide case, according to the news release, with no additional information to be released until a press conference is held by Valenza. The sheriff plans to hold a press conference either Wednesday or Thursday pending the investigation.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office asks if anyone has any information to call the Sheriff's Office at 334-677-4808, 334-677-4882 or 334-677-4809. Or, they can call Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

