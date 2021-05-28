One man dead in Daleville shooting

DALEVILLE -- One man is dead following a shooting here Thursday afternoon.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Daleville Department of Public Safety in reference to a firearm assault in the 2600 block of Highway 84 East at approximately 4:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unidentified white male with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. The Dale County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead on the scene.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe a tenant of the property encountered the male subject inside a barn as he was checking on his belongings that were being stored inside,” Dale County Deputy Sheriff Mason Bynum said. “A physical altercation then took place and the tenant fired a single shot striking the male subject.”

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next-of-kin. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and any findings will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Daleville Department of Public Safety, Ozark Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

