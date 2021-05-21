One woman dead in Houston County collision

A collision in Houston County claimed the life of a Panama City woman early Friday morning.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a 2019 Toyota 4Runner driven by Elizabeth P. Foster, 61, of Panama City, was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 231 and collided with a 2010 Mini Cooper driven by Virginia Josephine Hatton, 24, of Panama City.
Hatton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Foster was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.
The crash occurred approximately six miles south of Dothan city limits at approximately 1:30 a.m.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division did not release any further information as troopers continue to investigate.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
