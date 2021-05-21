One woman dead in Houston County collision

A collision in Houston County claimed the life of a Panama City woman early Friday morning.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a 2019 Toyota 4Runner driven by Elizabeth P. Foster, 61, of Panama City, was traveling south in the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 231 and collided with a 2010 Mini Cooper driven by Virginia Josephine Hatton, 24, of Panama City.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hatton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Foster was transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

The crash occurred approximately six miles south of Dothan city limits at approximately 1:30 a.m.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division did not release any further information as troopers continue to investigate.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.