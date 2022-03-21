 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Opelika woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

  • 0
Opelika woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

Likimbria Boyton

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Dothan police arrested an Opelika woman after detecting the smell of marijuana in the vehicle she was driving with four children as her passengers.

Likimbria Boyton, 26, was charged with four counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Her bond was set at $10,000.

On Saturday, March 19, officers stopped the vehicle Boyton was driving in the 1000 block of South Oates Street. In the vehicle with Boyton were four children ranging in age from 1 to 16 years old.

According to the Dothan Police Department's website, the odor of marijuana was detected during the traffic stop. During an investigation, officers found a substance believed to be marijuana, which was accessible to the children in the vehicle.

Boyton admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop while the children were present, according to the police department.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This blob may help solve a decades old mystery in space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert