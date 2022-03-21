Opelika woman charged with chemical endangerment of a child

Dothan police arrested an Opelika woman after detecting the smell of marijuana in the vehicle she was driving with four children as her passengers.

Likimbria Boyton, 26, was charged with four counts of chemical endangerment of a child. Her bond was set at $10,000.

On Saturday, March 19, officers stopped the vehicle Boyton was driving in the 1000 block of South Oates Street. In the vehicle with Boyton were four children ranging in age from 1 to 16 years old.

According to the Dothan Police Department's website, the odor of marijuana was detected during the traffic stop. During an investigation, officers found a substance believed to be marijuana, which was accessible to the children in the vehicle.

Boyton admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop while the children were present, according to the police department.