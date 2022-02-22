Opponent challenging D.A. Pat Jones over office's low conviction rates

A prosecutor running for Henry/Houston County district attorney is challenging the incumbent over his low conviction rate.
In a Feb. 10 Houston County Republican forum at the Wiregrass Rehab Center, current District Attorney Pat Jones said his office’s conviction rate was 78% for suspects accused of violence, including cases involving capital murder, murder, manslaughter, and assault.
His only opponent in the Republican primary, Russ Goodman, told reporters at a press conference he called on Tuesday that he believes Jones is skewing or mispresenting those statistics.
Goodman, an assistant district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties, said his campaign checked those statistics by contacting county clerk offices. His findings, which he provided reports for, seem to show that the percentage of convictions for violent cases tried by a jury was actually closer to 40%—a stark contrast to his opposition’s report.
“All I want is the information that (voters are) using to make an informed decision is accurate and that’s what we’re trying to do is just set the record straight,” Goodman said while sitting inside a conference room inside the Maxwelle Building in Dothan.
He also found that the conviction rate for all cases tried by Jones’ office was approximately 49%.
Jones did not immediately return a call from the Dothan Eagle on Tuesday to clarify his earlier statements and provide a comment.
Goodman, a prosecutor for the last eight years, said that not every case is a “slam dunk.” Witnesses disappear before trial, victims don’t always cooperate, and other extenuating circumstances can cause a prosecutor to lose a case.
“But what we’ve got here, if you look at this overall, a 49% conviction rate is unacceptable regardless of whatever collateral things you have going on with whatever case,” Goodman said.
With previous prosecution experience under Jones and retired Henry-Houston County DA Doug Valeska, Goodman said he believes the issue stems from the current leadership.
“We’ve got too many violent criminals that are walking out of the front door of that courthouse free people and the crime rate is up in Houston and Henry County,” Goodman said. “The only way to deter that is to let these violent criminals know that if they want to come to Houston or Henry County and go to trial, that more than likely they’re going to be convicted and they’re going to prison for a long time.”
He added that, if elected, he would like to bring back experienced prosecutors who could help train the current staff.
The Republican primary elections will be held on May 24.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.