Opponent challenging D.A. Pat Jones over office's low conviction rates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones did not immediately return a call from the Dothan Eagle on Tuesday to clarify his earlier statements and provide a comment.

Goodman, a prosecutor for the last eight years, said that not every case is a “slam dunk.” Witnesses disappear before trial, victims don’t always cooperate, and other extenuating circumstances can cause a prosecutor to lose a case.

“But what we’ve got here, if you look at this overall, a 49% conviction rate is unacceptable regardless of whatever collateral things you have going on with whatever case,” Goodman said.

With previous prosecution experience under Jones and retired Henry-Houston County DA Doug Valeska, Goodman said he believes the issue stems from the current leadership.

“We’ve got too many violent criminals that are walking out of the front door of that courthouse free people and the crime rate is up in Houston and Henry County,” Goodman said. “The only way to deter that is to let these violent criminals know that if they want to come to Houston or Henry County and go to trial, that more than likely they’re going to be convicted and they’re going to prison for a long time.”