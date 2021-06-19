Overcrowded and frustrated: Alabama prison woes burden local jails with state inmates

Because of the overcrowding, Valenza said there isn’t enough segregation for different sects of the inmate population. Sick or suicidal inmates are supposed to stay in the medical unit, while high-risk prisoners are supposed to stay in maximum security cells. Female inmates, those who have mental issues, or infectious inmates who are quarantined are also supposed to be separated in different areas.

“We’ve got them sleeping in areas that weren’t designed as cells,” Valenza said.

While Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said his county’s jail hasn’t had as much of a concern with overcrowding because of its new and larger facility, he shares one of Valenza’s concerns that the county jails are not being reimbursed expenses for extended-stay inmates.

“The medical bills that we have to take care of have created more of a burden,” Helms said. “We don’t have enough guards to begin with, and we’ve got to do around-the-clock guards there at the hospital. That’s a big burden that’s being put on the local taxpayers.”