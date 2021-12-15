Oxford House suing City of Dothan for refusal to provide long-term utility services

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan admits that City Attorney Len White informed Wesley Ford that to initiate utility services under a corporate name, Oxford House-Dothan would have to obtain a no-charge business license by filling out a one-page application.

In its court-filed response to the complaint, lawyers retained by the City of Dothan does not violate the FHA as its business license ordinance does not restrict handicapped persons from housing, but is related to the government’s purpose of maintaining a financially stable municipal utility.

Oxford House maintains it does not operate as a business, and has not obtained a license for use of any of the approximately 3,000 houses it oversees in the U.S. The Dothan residences are all in areas zoned as single-family residential districts, and businesses are not permitted in those districts without special board approval.

For its part, however, Dothan lawyers argue that Oxford House are registered to do business with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office State and that Dothan’s licensing requirements apply to all nonprofits, including those that operate in a similar manner to that of Oxford House.