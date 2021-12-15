Oxford House suing City of Dothan for refusal to provide long-term utility services

A nonprofit group is suing the City of Dothan for its refusal to supply utility services to residential homes under its umbrella.
The group, Oxford House, wants a federal district court to rule that the city government is violating the Fair Housing Act, require Dothan to supply utility services to the Oxford House residences, and award monetary damages, according to its complaint filed in the Middle District Court of Alabama on Oct. 4. It did not list a specific dollar request for damages.
Oxford Houses provide safe living quarters for groups of unrelated individuals, between seven and 15, recovering from alcoholism or substance abuse. The houses are said to be self-governed and financially self-supporting.
“This action challenges the City’s refusal to grant the Plaintiff a reasonable accommodation to provide utilities to the two Oxford Houses without the Oxford Houses first applying for and obtaining business licenses,” Oxford House attorneys allege in their complaint.
The properties in the lawsuit are listed as 1902 Westover Drive and 1508 Oak Drive.
In July, landlords for the recently-obtained properties attempted to initiated utility services with Dothan Utilities, which are city-owned and operated water, electric, and sewer utilities. However, the landlords were denied the opportunity.
Dothan admits that City Attorney Len White informed Wesley Ford that to initiate utility services under a corporate name, Oxford House-Dothan would have to obtain a no-charge business license by filling out a one-page application.
In its court-filed response to the complaint, lawyers retained by the City of Dothan does not violate the FHA as its business license ordinance does not restrict handicapped persons from housing, but is related to the government’s purpose of maintaining a financially stable municipal utility.
Oxford House maintains it does not operate as a business, and has not obtained a license for use of any of the approximately 3,000 houses it oversees in the U.S. The Dothan residences are all in areas zoned as single-family residential districts, and businesses are not permitted in those districts without special board approval.
For its part, however, Dothan lawyers argue that Oxford House are registered to do business with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office State and that Dothan’s licensing requirements apply to all nonprofits, including those that operate in a similar manner to that of Oxford House.
Oxford House is seeking an injunction for the City of Dothan to provide utilities until the resolution of the lawsuit. Currently, the City of Dothan is providing utilities for a temporary 90-day term.
During the city’s latest commission meeting, commissioners approved a payment of $36,486 to Bradley, Arant, Boult, and Cummings, the law firm it obtained to help fight the lawsuit. The same firm represents the city in an ongoing appeal with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management regarding the city’s landfill.
At that meeting, Commissioner John Ferguson expressed concern to White for the effort and money being spent to fight Oxford House’s lawsuit and requested that White send members a report explaining the nature of the lawsuit.
White told commissioners during the meeting that he is hoping to resolve the matter by mid-spring of 2022.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.