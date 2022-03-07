Ozark animal clinic closes after cutting ties with vet accused of animal cruelty

OZARK - An animal hospital here is closed after it cut ties with a veterinarian accused of cruelty to animals in his care.

Dr. Timothy Richard Logan, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals on April 8 of last year.

The investigation began days earlier when a viral video showed Logan’s handling of a cat in an exam room at the Andrews Avenue Animal Clinic.

Several pictures showing the cat bloodied with a swollen mouth.

The video and attached post stoked public outrage. Animal activists set up shop outside the veterinary clinic for days with posters decrying Logan’s treatment of the elderly cat, calling for his license to be revoked.

Business at the clinic waned after many social media users publicized themselves going to the clinic to retrieve their pet’s medical records.

On Jan. 10 of this year, a letter was posted outside of the clinic saying that Logan was no longer practicing at the clinic and management was trying to find a veterinarian to fill the position. Apparently there were no takers and the clinic closed for veterinary business on Jan. 31.