Ozark animal clinic closes after cutting ties with vet accused of animal cruelty

OZARK - An animal hospital here is closed after it cut ties with a veterinarian accused of cruelty to animals in his care.
Dr. Timothy Richard Logan, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals on April 8 of last year.
The investigation began days earlier when a viral video showed Logan’s handling of a cat in an exam room at the Andrews Avenue Animal Clinic.
Several pictures showing the cat bloodied with a swollen mouth.
The video and attached post stoked public outrage. Animal activists set up shop outside the veterinary clinic for days with posters decrying Logan’s treatment of the elderly cat, calling for his license to be revoked.
Business at the clinic waned after many social media users publicized themselves going to the clinic to retrieve their pet’s medical records.
On Jan. 10 of this year, a letter was posted outside of the clinic saying that Logan was no longer practicing at the clinic and management was trying to find a veterinarian to fill the position. Apparently there were no takers and the clinic closed for veterinary business on Jan. 31.
“I regret the inconvenience and timing of this decision,” the letter posted outside the business stated. “I want to express my gratitude for all of the dedication from my current and former employees, eight of whom went on to veterinary school.
“Truly this has been a practice where the people I served were friends and not clients. I appreciate everyone’s support, kindness, and friendship for the last 40 years. You will be missed.”
It’s unclear who wrote the letter but Logan and Dr. Sara Bray were penned on the letterhead.
The animal hospital’s phone service has been disconnected.
Logan’s case is in the Ozark Municipal Court, but his lawyer David Harrison previously told media he was trying to get the case moved to Dale County Circuit Court where Harrison could receive a jury trial.
Harrison did not respond to calls on Monday for comment.
Cruelty to animals is a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of not more than $3,000 and/or imprisonment in the county jail for not more than one year.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.