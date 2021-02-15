Ozark man arrested following pursuit

A Sunday-night pursuit in Dale County ended in the arrest of an Ozark man who refused to stop for law enforcement and eventually collided with a state trooper's patrol car.

Around 8:42 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2000 Kawasaki ZX750 motorcycle traveling eastbound on County Road 34 at a high rate of speed and on the wrong side of the roadway, according to a release from ALEA.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Michael Kirkley, refused to stop, driving through a stop sign on Andrews Avenue and County Road 34 before continuing southbound on Campground Road. While still traveling at a high rate of speed and on the wrong side of the roadway, Kirkley turned left onto Lakeview Road, according to ALEA.

Troopers blocked off the roadway at Gunter Drive and Lakeview Road where Kirkley collided into the front end of a trooper’s patrol vehicle, according to ALEA.

No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.