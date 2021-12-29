Ozark man arrested for demanding refund at McDonald's while wielding gun

Police say a man wanted a refund for his purchase at the Ozark McDonald’s and pulled a gun on an employee to get it on Dec. 18.
Over a week after the incident, the man was identified as 21-year-old Brennan Harper of Ozark. On Tuesday, he was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Police responded to the incident for a disorderly persons call at the McDonald’s on Dec. 18, according to an Ozark Police Department press release. Investigators discovered that the suspect used a firearm to demand a refund for his purchase. He leaned into the window with a firearm in his hand.
Later, Harper confessed to the charge during an interview, police said.
He is currently being held in the Dale County Jail.
