 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ozark man arrested for demanding refund at McDonald's while wielding gun
0 Comments
alert top story

Ozark man arrested for demanding refund at McDonald's while wielding gun

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brennan Harper,

Brennan Harper, 21, of Ozark

 Sable Riley

Police say a man wanted a refund for his purchase at the Ozark McDonald’s and pulled a gun on an employee to get it on Dec. 18.

Over a week after the incident, the man was identified as 21-year-old Brennan Harper of Ozark. On Tuesday, he was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to the incident for a disorderly persons call at the McDonald’s on Dec. 18, according to an Ozark Police Department press release. Investigators discovered that the suspect used a firearm to demand a refund for his purchase. He leaned into the window with a firearm in his hand.

Later, Harper confessed to the charge during an interview, police said.

He is currently being held in the Dale County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert