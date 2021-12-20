Ozark man arrested for enticing girl

An Ozark man faces sex charges as police investigate his inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

The Ozark Police Department arrested 25-year-old Deltravious Ford on Friday and charged him with one count of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

In a press release, Ozark Police stated the investigation started due to a complaint alleging Ford attempted to entice a 12-year-old child to conduct sexual acts.

Ford was placed into the Dale County Jail after his arrest and was released Sunday on bond.

An Ozark Police spokesperson said no further information is being released because of the ongoing investigation.