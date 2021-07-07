Ozark man faces reckless murder charge in hit-and-run that killed boy

OZARK – An Ozark man faces a murder charge in a Fourth of July hit-and-run after a juvenile victim succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Alexander J. Mcleod, 38, now faces one count each of reckless murder, first-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Around midday Sunday, the Ozark Police Department initatied an investigation of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Mixon School Road and Saxon Lane, according to an Ozark PD press release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators determined the driver of the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle, causing injury and damages. The driver, later identified as Mcleod, then fled the scene with friends who picked him up in a third vehicle. All three were later apprehended and arrested by Ozark police.

Reckless driving and excessive speeding were identified as the cause of the crash.

Two victims were injured in the event – an adult female and a juvenile male. The juvenile was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where he died Wednesday morning, according to the release. The woman was admitted to Dale Medical Center for treatment and released the following day.

The suspect’s friends were identified as 21-year-old Trevonta D. Nance and 24-year-old Jaquiries M. Williams, both of Ozark. Both accomplices face felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.