Ozark police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting stepson

OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
Police responded to a disturbance Thursday morning on Andrews Avenue. During the investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile was assaulted by his stepfather, identified as 38-year-old Roscoe Eudon Tidwell.
Support Local Journalism
Tidwell was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released from the Dale County Jail on bond following his first appearance in court Friday morning.
Tidwell is currently employed with the city of Ozark as a police officer. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to a statement from Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward.
Ward declined to release further details as he said the investigation was ongoing.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.