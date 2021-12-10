 Skip to main content
Ozark police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting stepson
Ozark police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting stepson

  Updated
Roscoe Tidwell

Roscoe Eudon Tidwell, 38, of Ozark

 Sable Riley

OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.

Police responded to a disturbance Thursday morning on Andrews Avenue. During the investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile was assaulted by his stepfather, identified as 38-year-old Roscoe Eudon Tidwell.

Tidwell was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released from the Dale County Jail on bond following his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Tidwell is currently employed with the city of Ozark as a police officer. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to a statement from Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward.

Ward declined to release further details as he said the investigation was ongoing.

