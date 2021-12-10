Ozark police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting stepson

OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.

Police responded to a disturbance Thursday morning on Andrews Avenue. During the investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile was assaulted by his stepfather, identified as 38-year-old Roscoe Eudon Tidwell.

Tidwell was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence/harassment. He was released from the Dale County Jail on bond following his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Tidwell is currently employed with the city of Ozark as a police officer. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, according to a statement from Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward.

Ward declined to release further details as he said the investigation was ongoing.

