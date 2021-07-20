Ozark private investigator jailed for taking advantage of client

OZARK - An Ozark private investigator is in jail on sex charges after allegedly taking advantage of a female client.

Clarence Metcalf, 56, has been charged with two counts of human trafficking, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree sodomy.

Mason Bynum, Dale County chief deputy, said the sheriff’s office received a complaint last week accusing Metcalf of inappropriate behavior related to his Ozark-based business, The Phoenix Company, described as an investigation agency.

Deputies executed search warrants on Monday and arrested Metcalf.

Investigators believe Metcalf lured in a client under false pretenses, claiming she was the subject of a criminal or legal investigation. While entrusted to help the client, Bynum said Metcalf took advantage of the woman and committed several criminal acts, which led to his arrest.

On Tuesday, Metcalf was in the Dale County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

