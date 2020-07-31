You are the owner of this article.
Ozark teen charged in Headland park shooting
Juvenile shot in Douglas Park in Headland; juvenile arrested

HEADLAND - An Ozark teenager faces an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a 16-year-old Headland male.

The shooting occurred Wednesday night at Douglas Park. The suspect was apprehended Thursday.

“At this time we are still investigating the case,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said. “What I can say is a 15-year-old male is charged with attempted murder and additional arrests could be forthcoming.”

According to Jones, the victim was shot in the shoulder, where he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victim positively identified the shooter.

The names of the juvenile suspect and victim will not be released.

