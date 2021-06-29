Pike County wreck claims life of Florala man

TROY -- A Pike County wreck claimed the life of a Florala man when his vehicle overturned.
Support Local Journalism
The crash occurred at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Monday nine miles south of Troy city limits.
Don Edward Penton, 31, was traveling south on U.S. 231 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear end of a 2010 Volvo XC70. As a result, Penton lost control of the pickup, crossed the median and overturned. Penton, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash. No further information was released.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.