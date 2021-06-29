 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pike County wreck claims life of Florala man
0 Comments
alert top story

Pike County wreck claims life of Florala man

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police lights generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

TROY -- A Pike County wreck claimed the life of a Florala man when his vehicle overturned.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash occurred at approximately 2:39 p.m. on Monday nine miles south of Troy city limits.

Don Edward Penton, 31, was traveling south on U.S. 231 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear end of a 2010 Volvo XC70. As a result, Penton lost control of the pickup, crossed the median and overturned. Penton, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash. No further information was released.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Neanderthals are likely not our closest ancestors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert