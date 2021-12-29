 Skip to main content
Pipe bombs found in Dothan man's home
  • Updated
Joshua Ryan Kelly

Joshua Ryan Kelly, 42, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Police found seven homemade pipe bombs inside a Dothan man’s house while investigating the burglaries of several storage units.

Joshua Ryan Kelly, 42, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possessing a manufactured destruction device and four counts of third-degree burglary.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Kelly was developed as a suspect in the burglaries of several storage units located on Hatton Road. A search warrant was executed at Kelly’s residence on South Pontiac Avenue. During the search investigators found improvised explosive devices, retreated from the scene, and called in Dothan’s bomb squad.

Bomb squad members confirmed the items were fully functioning explosive devices filled with gunpowder. Investigators also found items stolen from the storage units and methamphetamine in Kelly’s bedroom.

Kelly’s bonds totaled $160,000.

Owens said the investigation was ongoing and federal charges are possible.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

