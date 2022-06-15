 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Argument leaves one Dothan man dead, another charged with capital murder

Man fatally shot in shooting on Bell Street

Neighborhood residents wait behind a crime scene tape following the shooting of William Henry Roberson Jr. on Bell Street Tuesday afternoon. Roberson later died at a local hospital, and a Dothan man has been charged with capital murder.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

A Dothan man has been charged with capital murder following an argument Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead, according to police.

Dothan Police said in a Facebook post that when officers responded to a firearm assault in the 900 block of Bell Street around 4 p.m., they found the victim, William Henry Roberson Jr., in the street and began rendering emergency medical aid. Roberson was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

An investigation determined that family members got into an argument over property, which ended with the victim being shot.

Police said Tobias Marsh was arrested and charged with capital murder.

No other details have been released at this time.

