Police arrest burglary suspect

TROY - Troy police made an arrest in an Aug. 6 burglary case that occurred in the 800 block of Park Street.

Michael Ryan Trimble 24, of Montgomery, was taken into custody without incident on an unrelated felony charge from another agency, and the burglary charge out of Troy.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, numerous items were taken from the residence and the crime was caught on camera by a surveillance system.

The burglary case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

Trimble is in the Pike County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.