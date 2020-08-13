You are the owner of this article.
Police arrest burglary suspect
Police arrest burglary suspect

TROY - Troy police made an arrest in an Aug. 6 burglary case that occurred in the 800 block of Park Street.

Michael Ryan Trimble 24, of Montgomery, was taken into custody without incident on an unrelated felony charge from another agency, and the burglary charge out of Troy.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, numerous items were taken from the residence and the crime was caught on camera by a surveillance system.

The burglary case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department.

Trimble is in the Pike County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Police arrest burglary suspect

Michael Ryan Trimble

 Troy Police Department
