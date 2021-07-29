 Skip to main content
Police arrest Dothan man for drugs after auto lot burglaries
Jeffrey Pierce

Jeffrey Pierce, 54, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man is in jail after breaking into four vehicles at a local automotive store.

When officers found 54-year-old Jeffrey Pierce, he threw drugs on the ground as police approached him. The drugs were field-tested positive for crack cocaine.

Previously on July 23, officers responded to a local auto lot in the 200 block of West Powell Street. Owners discovered that four vehicle had been entered unlawfully and notified police. Surveillance footage showed that Pierce broke into 2001 Chevy Express and stole an extension cord, and also took miscellaneous items from three other trucks.

Pierce has numerous previous break-ins and drug charges on his criminal record.

His bond was set at $70,000.

