Police arrest Dothan man for sex crimes

Police arrested a Dothan man after a victim reported that he forced her to perform inappropriate sex acts on him.

Adam Christopher Pilling, 33, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Alabaster Drive on Sept. 24 in reference to a domestic violence call, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

“The victim reported that during an argument between Pilling and the victim, Pilling used one of his hands to choke the victim and another hand to cover her mouth and nose so she couldn’t breathe,” Owens said.

He also forced to victim for perform an inappropriate sex act on him with threats to kill her if she did not comply, Owens said.

Pilling was arrested the following day on bonds totaling $45,000.

