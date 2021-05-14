Police arrest Dothan man for throwing brick into occupied car

Police arrested a Dothan man who allegedly threw a brick through a car window during an apparent domestic dispute. A baby and a female victim were inside the car at the time.

Dimitri Antonio Wright, 29, is being charged with throwing an object into an occupied vehicle, harassment, fleeing law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said the incident occurred Thursday in the 300 block of East Burdeshaw Street. During the dispute, Wright allegedly picked up a brick and threw it at the back windshield of a car occupied by a 9-month-old baby and an adult victim, breaking the window.

The victims were treated at the scene by first responders, but did not have serious injuries.

When officers arrived, Wright fled on foot and was apprehended by police and taken into custody.

His bond for the felony charge is $15,000.

