Police call off search for shooting suspect; victim refuses to prosecute

Dothan police have called off the search for a suspect in a shooting that occurred about noon Thursday on Linden Street that left on person suffering a gunshot wound.

According to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens, the victim does not wish to prosecute and the investigation has ended.

Officers responded to an firearm assault call in the area of D&J Grocery Market in the 800 block of Linden Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.