Police continue to investigate shooting death; persons of interest sought

Dothan police are continuing to investigate a weekend shooting that left one dead, and two persons of interest are being sought for questioning.

Police are not releasing the names of the persons of interest at this time. No arrests have been made.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a firearm assault call in the 100 block of West Powell Street.

“When officers arrived on scene they located a victim, identified as Cortez Fitzgerald Hill, 25 of Dothan, unresponsive in his vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and emergency medical service, the victim died from injuries on the scene.

According to court documents, Hill has a lengthy history with law enforcement. Court documents show he was out of jail on bond at the time of his death. In November Hill was arrested for possession/receiving a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana. In November 2018 he was arrested on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude, and trafficking cocaine. In 2016 Hill pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

Reports are there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the shooting.