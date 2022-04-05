Police: Dothan man shot relative in the eye with paintball gun

A Dothan man was arrested for shooting a relative in the eye with a paintball gun at close range late Monday.

Avonte’ O’Shawn Dozier, 24, is charged with first-degree assault for the incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said Dozier and the victim, a distant relative of the suspect, engaged in an argument at a residence in the 1800 block of Lake Street. During the argument, Dozier allegedly used a paintball gun and shot the victim multiple times at a close range.

The victim had injuries to face, neck, arms, and torso. Most were minor except an orbital socket injury that could be severe. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

“It is believed Dozier used the paintball gun as a dangerous weapon for the purpose of intentionally causing injury to the victim,” Dothan police said.

Dozier was out on bail for a robbery case awaiting a competency hearing on Wednesday before his arrest. He is back in jail on a $30,000 bond.

According to court records, Dozier has a history of mental health issues including diagnoses for bipolar and schizophrenia. His attorney stated in a motion that the defendant suffers from visual and auditory hallucinations and has been admitted the Behavioral Medicine Unit at Southeast Health on numerous occasions.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.