Police: Dothan man stole $200K from elderly mother-in-law's accounts

A Dothan man is accused of stealing over $200,000 from his elderly mother-in-law’s bank accounts.
John D. Moore, 44, is being charged with 15 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person in an ongoing investigation.
Support Local Journalism
Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Moore was the acting power of attorney for his mother-in-law, who is in her 80s. As such, he had access to her bank accounts.
He used her money to buy many things for himself, including cars, computers, equipment, and home renovations, according to Mullis. The Dothan Police Department learned of the allegations through the Department of Human Resources.
Moore is being held without bond while the investigation continues. More charges are likely.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.