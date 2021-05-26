 Skip to main content
Police: Dothan man stole $200K from elderly mother-in-law's accounts
Police: Dothan man stole $200K from elderly mother-in-law's accounts

A Dothan man is accused of stealing over $200,000 from his elderly mother-in-law’s bank accounts.

John D. Moore, 44, is being charged with 15 counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person in an ongoing investigation.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Moore was the acting power of attorney for his mother-in-law, who is in her 80s. As such, he had access to her bank accounts.

He used her money to buy many things for himself, including cars, computers, equipment, and home renovations, according to Mullis. The Dothan Police Department learned of the allegations through the Department of Human Resources.

Moore is being held without bond while the investigation continues. More charges are likely.

John D. Moore

John D. Moore, 44, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
