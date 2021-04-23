Police: Dothan man stole sausages from charity, burglarized six vehicles

A Dothan man is behind bars for the second time this week after burglarizing a local charity and several cars being serviced at an auto shop.

Jeffrey Pierce, 53, is being charged with third-degree burglary and six counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Pierce went into the local Salvation Army location on Tuesday.

“He broke a window and unlocked the front door and he took three cases of Jimmy Dean sausage,” Owens said. Evidence at the scene indicated the suspect cut his arm while breaking the window. Officers followed the blood trail to a nearby residence and found Pierce a short distance away with fresh cuts consistent with the burglary.

Pierce was arrested for third-degree burglary and later released on a $15,000 bond.

The next day, Owens said Pierce went to a local auto shop in the 500 block of North Foster Street and unlawfully entered six vehicles that were waiting to be serviced. While there, he damaged the interior of a 2002 Dodge pickup truck, and took an insulated cooler, tools, a CD player, and about $23 in loose change.

Police arrested him again on Wednesday. He is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $105,000.

