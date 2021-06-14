 Skip to main content
Police: Dothan man used car to assault ex
Desmond Devonte Williams

Desmond Devonte Williams, 26, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested for using his car to strike his ex-girlfriend’s car as she tried to leave.

Desmond Devonte Williams, 26, is being charged with first-degree attempted domestic violence for using his vehicle as a deadly weapon, police said.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Williams is currently in the Houston County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

