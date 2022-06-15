Police: Family argument leaves one Dothan man dead, another charged with capital murder

A Dothan man has been charged with capital murder following a family argument Tuesday afternoon that left one person dead, according to police.

Dothan Police said in a press release that when officers responded to a firearm assault in the 900 block of Bell Street around 4 p.m., they found the victim, William Henry Roberson Jr., in the street and began rendering emergency medical aid. Roberson was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

An investigation determined that family members got into an argument over property, which ended with the victim being shot.

Police said Tobias Marsh was arrested and charged with capital murder.

No other details have been released at this time.