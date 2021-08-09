 Skip to main content
Police: Headland man facing theft charges after trailers are missing
  • Updated
Ryan Lee Cinfici

Ryan Lee Cinfici, 40, of Headland

 Dothan Police Department

A Headland man was caught after stealing five utility trailers and other equipment from Dothan businesses.

Ryan Lee Cinfici, 40, is being charged with three counts of first-degree property and two counts of second-degree property.

Police said on June 9, the suspect went into a business in the 4100 block of Ross Clark Circle and stole a utility trailer. On June 13, the suspect went into a business in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle and stole a utility trailer and other equipment. He went back three more times to the same business and stole three more utility trailers and a zero-turn lawn mower.

Cinfici was arrested on Sunday and is being held in jail on bonds totaling $120,000.

