Police identify Dothan woman killed in pedestrian strike

A pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle on Dothan's Ross Clark Circle Monday evening has been identified.
Support Local Journalism
Dothan police identified the victim as 54-year-old Laura Lee Cook of Dothan.
Dothan Police Department's Traffic Division is still investigating the cause of the pedestrian fatality that occurred in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle between Bauman Drive and Fortner Street around 5:30 p.m. Police Lt. Dennis Sallas said a compact SUV struck Cook as she walked onto the road, and was killed by blunt force trauma to the body.
“The Dothan Police Department would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of Ms. Cook and to those involved in the accident,” a press release stated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.