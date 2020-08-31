 Skip to main content
Police investigate edged weapon assault; one injured
Police investigate edged weapon assault; one injured

Police investigate edged weapon assault; one injured

Dothan police responded to an edged weapon assault Monday just before noon, near the 200 block of West Adams Street, and found one person injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

According to early reports, the victim received a laceration to the neck area.

“Officers responded to the edged weapon assault to find one victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Right now information is very limited and we hope to have more information available Tuesday morning.”

According to Owens, one person is being interviewed by police.

The incident occurred at a homeless shelter near West Adams Street.

