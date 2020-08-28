 Skip to main content
Police investigate Thursday night shooting; one injured
TROY – Police are continuing to investigate a Thursday night shooting here that left one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

According to police, officers responded at 9:21 p.m., to a shooting on Banks Street. Officers were informed the victim had been transported to Troy Regional Medical by private vehicle.

“Officers arrived at Troy Regional where they found a 28-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds,” Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said. “The victim was transported to Montgomery by Haynes Medical Life Flight and was last reported in stable condition."

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 334-566-5555.

