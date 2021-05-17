Police: Man who made violent threats at Dothan Captain D’s unhappy with service

A Dothan man is being charged with terrorist threats after causing a Captain D’s restaurant to evacuate on Saturday.

John Jerome Cummings, 30, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly threatening to shoot restaurant staff because he was “unhappy with their service,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

At some point Cummings received a refund from the business, but was still upset as he went to his car. Mullis said staff believed he was going to retrieve a gun, so they began evacuating the business.

“He made threats of violence with a gun although he did not possess a gun,” Mullis said.

Police were initially responding to a possible robbery in progress but determined the threats were empty though they caused an interruption of services at the local dining establishment.

Cummings was stopped shortly after by police and was taken into custody without further incident.

His bond was set at $2,500.

