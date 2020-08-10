Police observe woman tossing synthetic marijuana from vehicle; arrested

A Dothan woman facing a drug charge after police said they saw her tossing synthetic marijuana from a vehicle’s window Friday.
Angela S.Trawick, 44, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
“It appears an officer observed Ms. Trawick toss a green plant-like material from the passenger window of a vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the officer conducted a traffic stop on West Selma Street, Trawick admitted to throwing the material out, but said it was a legal substance.”
She is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.