You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police observe woman tossing synthetic marijuana from vehicle; arrested
0 comments

Police observe woman tossing synthetic marijuana from vehicle; arrested

Only $5 for 5 months

A Dothan woman facing a drug charge after police said they saw her tossing synthetic marijuana from a vehicle’s window Friday.

Angela S.Trawick, 44, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“It appears an officer observed Ms. Trawick toss a green plant-like material from the passenger window of a vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the officer conducted a traffic stop on West Selma Street, Trawick admitted to throwing the material out, but said it was a legal substance.”

She is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Police observe woman tossing synthetic marijuana from vehicle; arrested

Angela Trawick

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert