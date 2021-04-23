Police: Woman impersonated Dothan Walmart manager to steal merchandise

A woman was arrested for impersonating a Dothan Walmart manager and stealing $1,400 of merchandise.

Daricka Andrea Mack, 28, of Bessemer, is being charged with third-degree theft of property for the Jan. 15 incident.

“She used a scam where she claimed to be a Walmart manager from a different location and she brought $1,419 of miscellaneous merchandise to the register,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “She used a prepaid debit/credit card and used a cash code scheme and left the store without completing the purchase so she essentially stole the merchandise.”

Mack was captured on video at the northside Walmart location. She was arrested on Wednesday and her bond was set at $10,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.