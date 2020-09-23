Preliminary hearing scheduled for one of two suspects charged in Lena Street shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspect in the Sept. 6 shooting on South Lena Street that claimed the life of a Dothan woman will have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6.

Phillip Barkley Jr., 23, is charged with capital murder in the death of Christina Moore, along with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Barkley was arrested Sept. 16. A second suspect charged in Moore's death was arrested Sept. 19.

Dontavian McCree, 24, of Dothan, was located at a residence in Ashford by Dothan Police investigators and members of the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

McCree was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled for McCree at this time.

According to police, the attempted murder charge is related to other individuals being inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

Police responded to firearm assault call with critical injuries at 5:02 a.m. Sept. 6 at 709 South Lena St. When officers arrived on scene Moore was found dead.

According to police, multiple tips were received from the public identifying Barkley as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. Additional arrests could be forthcoming.

