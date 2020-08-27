Preliminary hearing set for man charged in West Powell Street murder

Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis has set a preliminary hearing date for a Troy man charged with the murder of Cortez Fitzgerald Hill.

Demingus Montez Humphrey, 26, of Troy, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with capital murder inside a vehicle.

According to court documents, defense attorneys Derek Yarbrough and Shaun McGhee, who were appointed to represent Humphrey, filed a motion requesting a preliminary hearing; Lewis filed an order scheduling the hearing for Oct. 2.

About 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, officers responded to a firearm assault call in the 100 block of West Powell Street.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located Hill, 25, of Dothan, unresponsive in his vehicle,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He had been shot multiple times.”

Despite lifesaving efforts by police and emergency medical service, the victim died at the scene.

Reports note there was a large group of people in the area at the time of the shooting.

According to Owens, the crowd was related to a car show held in Dothan on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the location on West Powell Street, where the shooting happened, was the designated area for a party after the car show.