Principal facing multiple drug charges resigns

Geneva High School Principal Kary Roberts resigned this week after her arrest on drug charges in Headland over the holiday weekend.

This was Roberts’ first year serving as principal at Geneva High School. She is a former assistant principal of Dothan High School.

According to school officials, Roberts was placed on administrative leave following the incident. However, school officials are now reporting Roberts has officially resigned effective immediately.

According to police, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 431 after police observed Roberts texting and driving.

“Following a roadside investigation, Roberts was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of open container of alcohol,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.

According to Jones, Roberts had roughly a bag of marijuana buds, a glass jar containing marijuana, multiple roaches, and a grinder in her possession. Eleven beers from a 12-pack of beer were also found in her possession during the traffic stop.

A sobriety test showed Roberts was below the legal limit of intoxication.

