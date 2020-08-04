Remembering your loved one; share a testimonial with Wiregrass Angel House

Every year the Wiregrass Angel House puts together a testimonial booklet for victims’ families they serve throughout the Wiregrass area.

This year's deadline for families to submit a testimonial to their family member is Aug. 14.

“This booklet is something we do each year for the victim’s family,” Wiregrass Angel House Director Shelly Linderman said. “This booklet serves as a way for the family to send their family member a message. It’s a special way to honor their loved one.”

The booklet will display about 350 testimonials from families who have lost a loved one to homicide.

According to Linderman, roughly 287 victims will be recognized in the booklets, with some families providing more than one testimonial.

“The victims remembered in the booklets go from the 1990s to our current victims of homicide,” Linderman said. “I ask each family that has lost a family member to a homicide to participate by writing a testimonial to your loved one.

Linderman believes the testimonials not only allow the family members a chance to share a special message with the loved one, but it also reminds the family that Wiregrass Angel House is by their side every step of the way.