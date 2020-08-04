Remembering your loved one; share a testimonial with Wiregrass Angel House

Every year the Wiregrass Angel House puts together a testimonial booklet for victims’ families they serve throughout the Wiregrass area.
This year's deadline for families to submit a testimonial to their family member is Aug. 14.
“This booklet is something we do each year for the victim’s family,” Wiregrass Angel House Director Shelly Linderman said. “This booklet serves as a way for the family to send their family member a message. It’s a special way to honor their loved one.”
The booklet will display about 350 testimonials from families who have lost a loved one to homicide.
According to Linderman, roughly 287 victims will be recognized in the booklets, with some families providing more than one testimonial.
“The victims remembered in the booklets go from the 1990s to our current victims of homicide,” Linderman said. “I ask each family that has lost a family member to a homicide to participate by writing a testimonial to your loved one.
Linderman believes the testimonials not only allow the family members a chance to share a special message with the loved one, but it also reminds the family that Wiregrass Angel House is by their side every step of the way.
Once the booklets are prepared, they distributed during the Wiregrass Angel House’s National Day of Remembrance of Homicide Victims, which is scheduled for next month.
“There are too many homicide victims,” Linderman said. “The sad thing is there are too many people who just don’t know how many people are victims of a homicide. These are family members and friends who have lost loved ones way too soon. That’s why I ask members of the community to attend our National Day of Remembrance. Together we can let each family know their loved one is not forgotten, and they are not alone.
National Day of Remembrance of Homicide Victims is scheduled for Sept. 25.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.