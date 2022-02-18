Report: Dothan police fatally shot motorist who drove through crime scene

Dothan police fatally shot an unruly motorist as he nearly struck officers working a crime scene on Montgomery Highway late Thursday.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said that officers were working a scene of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway. Another vehicle, unrelated to the stolen vehicle, drove through the crime scene and struck a Dothan patrol vehicle and continued to advance toward officers.

The motorist did not acknowledge officer commands to stop the vehicle, according to Benny. To avoid being struck by the vehicle, a Dothan police officer fired at the suspect. After shots were fired, the vehicle continued south on Montgomery Highway, struck the stolen vehicle, and traveled down an embankment coming to rest near a building.

Dothan officers gave emergency medical aid to the driver, who had been struck by a bullet, immediately after the incident. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, per policy for officer-involved shootings.

Benny said the Dothan Police Department will not release further information about the case.

The Houston County Coroner’s Office is awaiting identity confirmation from next of kin before it releases the victim’s name.

