 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Dothan police fatally shot motorist who drove through crime scene
0 Comments
alert top story

Report: Dothan police fatally shot motorist who drove through crime scene

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police first responders generic.jpg (copy)

Metro Creative Graphics

 Metro Creative Graphics

Dothan police fatally shot an unruly motorist as he nearly struck officers working a crime scene on Montgomery Highway late Thursday.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said that officers were working a scene of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway. Another vehicle, unrelated to the stolen vehicle, drove through the crime scene and struck a Dothan patrol vehicle and continued to advance toward officers.

The motorist did not acknowledge officer commands to stop the vehicle, according to Benny. To avoid being struck by the vehicle, a Dothan police officer fired at the suspect. After shots were fired, the vehicle continued south on Montgomery Highway, struck the stolen vehicle, and traveled down an embankment coming to rest near a building.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan officers gave emergency medical aid to the driver, who had been struck by a bullet, immediately after the incident. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, per policy for officer-involved shootings.

Benny said the Dothan Police Department will not release further information about the case.

The Houston County Coroner’s Office is awaiting identity confirmation from next of kin before it releases the victim’s name.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nearly 100 monkeys discovered at abandoned house in Thailand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert