 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
Retail theft suspects from Webb apprehended in Marianna
0 Comments
alert top story

Retail theft suspects from Webb apprehended in Marianna

  • 0
Retail theft suspects from Webb apprehended in Marianna

Two Webb residents were arrested in charged with retail theft and grand theft in Marianna.

 JCSO PHOTO, PROVIDED

MARIANNA - Two Webb residents were charged with thefts from two Florida retail businesses after they returned to a store to pay for items they're accused of stealing.

Andrew Phillips and Anthony Silbernagel, both of Webb, were taken into custody without incident and charged with grand theft and retail theft.

According to a news release form the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), deputies responded to a retail theft on Saturday at the Dollar General on Caverns Road in Marianna. Deputies were provided photographs of the individuals as well as descriptions of the stolen merchandise. The photographs were posted to the JCSO Facebook page and assistance of the public was requested.

During this time, a similar report was received from Walmart, which confirmed the suspects were the same as the Dollar General incident. Over $650 in merchandise was taken and the suspects left the store prior to deputies’ arrival.

The suspects returned to the Caverns Road Dollar General later that night, in an attempt to pay for the stolen merchandise. Law enforcement was notified, and the suspects fled the store. The store clerk advised the deputies of their direction of travel, and the suspects were apprehended north of Greenwood.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New telescope to hunt for Earth-like exoplanets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert