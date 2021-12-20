Retail theft suspects from Webb apprehended in Marianna

MARIANNA - Two Webb residents were charged with thefts from two Florida retail businesses after they returned to a store to pay for items they're accused of stealing.

Andrew Phillips and Anthony Silbernagel, both of Webb, were taken into custody without incident and charged with grand theft and retail theft.

According to a news release form the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), deputies responded to a retail theft on Saturday at the Dollar General on Caverns Road in Marianna. Deputies were provided photographs of the individuals as well as descriptions of the stolen merchandise. The photographs were posted to the JCSO Facebook page and assistance of the public was requested.

During this time, a similar report was received from Walmart, which confirmed the suspects were the same as the Dollar General incident. Over $650 in merchandise was taken and the suspects left the store prior to deputies’ arrival.

The suspects returned to the Caverns Road Dollar General later that night, in an attempt to pay for the stolen merchandise. Law enforcement was notified, and the suspects fled the store. The store clerk advised the deputies of their direction of travel, and the suspects were apprehended north of Greenwood.