Ross Clark Circle 2-vehicle collision injures 5

Five people were injured in a head-on collision on Ross Clark Circle early Wednesday afternoon, according to Dothan police.

The crash, involving a compact SUV and pickup truck, occurred at the intersection of Webb Road in the northbound lane of Ross Clark Circle around 1 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While several people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, there were no fatalities reported.

Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas, head of the traffic division, said one person was sent to the hospital on trauma alert, but injuries do not appear life-threatening at this time. Sallas said one person who was apparently riding in the bed of the truck was ejected during the crash.

The Dothan police crash team is investigating the cause and circumstances of the wreck.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.