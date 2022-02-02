 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ross Clark Circle 2-vehicle collision injures 5
Ross Clark Circle 2-vehicle collision injures 5

Head-on collision injures 5

First responders work the scene of a head-on collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Webb Road and Ross Clark Circle on Wednesday afternoon. Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Five people were injured in a head-on collision on Ross Clark Circle early Wednesday afternoon, according to Dothan police.

The crash, involving a compact SUV and pickup truck, occurred at the intersection of Webb Road in the northbound lane of Ross Clark Circle around 1 p.m.

While several people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, there were no fatalities reported.

Dothan Police Lt. Dennis Sallas, head of the traffic division, said one person was sent to the hospital on trauma alert, but injuries do not appear life-threatening at this time. Sallas said one person who was apparently riding in the bed of the truck was ejected during the crash.

The Dothan police crash team is investigating the cause and circumstances of the wreck.

