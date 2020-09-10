Search continues for two missing Geneva County residents

GENEVA – The Geneva Police Department is seeking for assistance in locating a missing Geneva man last seen last month and a missing woman last seen in 2011.

It has been nine years since Shanna Peoples of Geneva went missing. No one has heard or seen Peoples since the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2011.

According to Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons, Peoples vanished into thin air.

“No one has heard or seen anything from her since that day,” Clemmons said. “We are working every lead we receive. We are asking anyone who knows anything about Shanna’s case to give us a call, it doesn’t matter if the information you may have is a small piece of information. Just give us a call.”

The original investigation states no signs of an altercation were documented. The reports characterize Peoples as having “a slightly diminished mental capacity,” which might have caused her to be an easy victim.

According to law enforcement, Peoples was known as being a very trustworthy person. She was known throughout the community for always walking or riding her bicycle around town.

Brett Joshua Granthan, 35, described as having sandy colored hair and blue eyes, was last seen in Geneva County Aug. 22.