Search warrant leads to three drug arrests

BONIFAY – A search warrant executed in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue led to three Holmes County residents' arrest on drug charges Friday.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant in reference to drug sales and other drug activity at 404 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Upon entering the residence, deputies made contact with and detained Alexenderea D. Birge, 30, and Kaitlyn M. Nickels, 22, of Bonifay. Deputies then located Miles T. Birge, 23, also of Bonifay, who had locked himself in the bathroom where he refused law enforcement commands.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, entry was made, and after a short time of Birge's resistance, deputies were able to detain him without further incident.

During the search deputies located two syringes loaded with methamphetamine, two cut straws containing methamphetamine residue, four pipes, all of which contained methamphetamine or methamphetamine residue, two marijuana pipes, and a grinder.