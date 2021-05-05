Second person charged in identity theft case involving Dothan fast food worker

An Ozark woman was arrested in an identity theft case involving a Dothan fast food employee who recorded customers’ debit and credit card information.

Mya Adrianna Matthews, 19, is charged with identity theft, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Matthews is being charged for using stolen information provided by Da’Kia Rochelle Cooper, 18, to make three online purchases.

Cooper was arrested in early February after officers linked her to stolen credit card information being used online. Owens said surveillance footage showed Cooper taking cards from customers in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant in the 3800 block of Montgomery Highway and then using her phone to take pictures of the information.

Matthews was arrested on Friday and her bond was set at $15,000.

Cooper was released on bond and her case was recently waived to a grand jury who will decide whether there is probable cause to indict her, according to court records.

The case is still under investigation.

