 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second suspect in murder of Dothan man arrested
0 Comments
alert top story

Second suspect in murder of Dothan man arrested

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zycheria Markesha Russ

Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20

 Sable Riley

A second suspect in the apparent murder of 20-year-old Sincere Tyson was arrested on Friday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said investigators were able to gather enough information to charge 20-year-old Zycheria Markesha Russ with capital murder. Federal agents arrested her in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Tyson died in a local hospital after apparently being shot in his bed at Abby Oaks Community Apartments the night of Oct. 9.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators believed Tyson was shot in the course of a burglary.

Russ is the second suspect to be charged in connection to Tyson’s death. Two days before, police announced 19-year-old Solomon Terrell Cooper was formally charged with capital murder in the slaying.

Cooper is currently incarcerated in Georgia on unrelated charges and has warrants for his arrest in other counties.

Russ is currently being held in the Houston County Jail without bond. 

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert