Second suspect in murder of Dothan man arrested

A second suspect in the apparent murder of 20-year-old Sincere Tyson was arrested on Friday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said investigators were able to gather enough information to charge 20-year-old Zycheria Markesha Russ with capital murder. Federal agents arrested her in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Tyson died in a local hospital after apparently being shot in his bed at Abby Oaks Community Apartments the night of Oct. 9.

Investigators believed Tyson was shot in the course of a burglary.

Russ is the second suspect to be charged in connection to Tyson’s death. Two days before, police announced 19-year-old Solomon Terrell Cooper was formally charged with capital murder in the slaying.

Cooper is currently incarcerated in Georgia on unrelated charges and has warrants for his arrest in other counties.

Russ is currently being held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

