Second suspicious fire reported at Hartford funeral home within a month

HARTFORD — The state fire marshal’s office has joined local authorities to determine who started two fires at a Hartford funeral home, and why.

The first fire at Magnolia Funeral Home was reported June 15; it caused exterior damage to the siding of the building.

The second fire, reported Thursday, also caused damage to the outside of the building. No injuries were reported in either fire.

According to the Hartford Fire Chief Andy Hovey, the building received significant damage, but the case is being handled by the state fire marshal’s office.

“I can say local authorities are looking into surveillance footage to assist in the case,” Hovey said.

The state fire marshal’s office could not provide any information regarding the open cases, except that the fires are still under investigation and it has not been determined yet whether the fires will result in arson charges.

Anyone with any information regarding the fires is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 334-588-2222.

According to Jesse Nolin with Magnolia Funeral Home, the funeral home is open and serving the community.

"The damage was to the outside of the building," Nolin said. "The inside was not damaged, we are just airing out the building due to the smoky smell," Nolin said.

