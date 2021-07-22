Serial panty thief nabbed by police after burglarizing victim’s home

A Dothan man is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly breaking into an acquaintance’s home to sexually assault her.
John Thomas Uda, 27, was charged with 50 counts of voyeurism, first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, aggravated criminal surveillance, and first-degree attempted rape, and two counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the investigation began on July 10 when police responded to a burglary-in-progress at a home in the 100 block of Blissett Drive.
“The victim alleged that a male intruder came in and that she and the suspect fought physically,” Owens said. “She received minor injuries for which she received treatment at a local hospital.”
Investigators determined through interviews and evidence that Uda was breaking into her home to sexually assault her.
During questioning, Owens said Uda also admitted to breaking into her residence on July 1 and stealing a game console, which he later sold.
Uda was arrested and police executed a search warrant of his residence on July 11. Owens said investigators discovered over 400 undergarments, including mostly panties and some bras at Uda’s residence. He added that Uda was previously confronted in police in 2019 for stealing undergarments from his apartment’s community laundry room.
Police seized all of Uda’s personal electronic devices, including his cell phone, to be forensically analyzed.
During the analysis, investigators discovered a trove of pictures. Over 50 were pictures Uda had taken of two acquaintances from the neck down, Owens said. Uda also had several photos of one of the victim’s debit cards and her son’s Social Security card with the woman’s personal furniture in the background.
When confronted with evidence, Uda admitted to burglarizing a second victim’s house on March 29.
Owens said police discovered that Uda has also previously been to the same woman’s house to try to watch her undress through the window.
Uda was formally charged Wednesday with bonds totaling $995,000.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.