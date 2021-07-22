Serial panty thief nabbed by police after burglarizing victim’s home

A Dothan man is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly breaking into an acquaintance’s home to sexually assault her.

John Thomas Uda, 27, was charged with 50 counts of voyeurism, first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, aggravated criminal surveillance, and first-degree attempted rape, and two counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the investigation began on July 10 when police responded to a burglary-in-progress at a home in the 100 block of Blissett Drive.

“The victim alleged that a male intruder came in and that she and the suspect fought physically,” Owens said. “She received minor injuries for which she received treatment at a local hospital.”

Investigators determined through interviews and evidence that Uda was breaking into her home to sexually assault her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During questioning, Owens said Uda also admitted to breaking into her residence on July 1 and stealing a game console, which he later sold.