Sheriff: Employees are not calling, threatening Houston Co. residents

Persons spoofing the Houston County Sheriff’s Office phone numbers are delivering obscene and inappropriate messages to residents, according to the sheriff.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
In a Wednesday press release, Sheriff Donald Valenza said he wanted citizens to know that employees of the HCSO are held to the highest level of professionalism in dealing with citizens.
“These calls are not being made by employees of the sheriff’s office,” the release states.
If citizens receive a suspicious or threatening call, contact the sheriff’s office at (334)-677-4882.
+1
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today