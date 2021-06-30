 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Employees are not calling, threatening Houston Co. residents
  • Updated
dot generic houston county sheriff badge generic.jpg
Rose, Regina

Persons spoofing the Houston County Sheriff’s Office phone numbers are delivering obscene and inappropriate messages to residents, according to the sheriff.

In a Wednesday press release, Sheriff Donald Valenza said he wanted citizens to know that employees of the HCSO are held to the highest level of professionalism in dealing with citizens.

“These calls are not being made by employees of the sheriff’s office,” the release states.

If citizens receive a suspicious or threatening call, contact the sheriff’s office at (334)-677-4882.

Donald Valenza

Donald Valenza
